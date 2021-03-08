Close Call with the Crusaders

On Thursday, February 25, the JV girls basketball team went up against the St. Dominic Crusaders. Unfortunately, after the Spartans put up a strong fight they were defeated by the Crusaders, 47-33. As the JV season concludes sophomore, Mary Grace Cummings, thinks even though there was a few rough patches the team chemistry was at its peak and still managed to work as a whole.

“We were struggling initially but some point mid-season we just jelled” Cummings exclaimed “We really figured it out and started to consistently win.”

The JV girls basketball season has officially come to an end for the 2021 season.