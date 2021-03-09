Spartan Style: Zoe Michals

Spartan Style highlights the outfits and style inspirations of students at FHC.

Our first edition features Junior Zoe Michals! Zoe gets her style inspiration from a variety of sources, including the music she listens to, her favorite movies, and the fashion of previous generations. She sees her fashion as an extension of herself.

“I see the way you dress as one of the biggest ways to express yourself,” Michals said.

Watch Spartan Style to learn more about Zoe and other fashionable Spartans!