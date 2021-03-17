Wrestling Windup

The boys wrestling team finished their season at state on Saturday, March 13th.

“State itself is always a fun experience,” said senior Kaden Hart. “It was different this year in many ways due to Covid.”

Due to Covid, the event was held in Kansas City rather than the usual Mizzou Hearnes Center. As a whole, the team placed 11th.

“I feel like we underperformed a little,” said Sophomore Aidan Hernandez. “That just makes us want to work harder for next season though. I’m proud of all the guys for working hard every day and for competing to the best of their ability.”

Sophomore David Cross finished in fifth place, sophomore Aidan Hernandez finished in sixth place, and senior Kaden Hart finished third.

“Not the way I wanted to finish my high school career,” Hart said. “But not all stories have happy endings.”