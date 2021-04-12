Spartan Style: Molly McGraw

Spartan Style highlights the outfits and style inspirations of students at FHC.

This edition features Sophomore Molly McGraw! Molly enjoys mixing and matching pieces from a variety of sources to create a style that is uniquely her own. Getting dressed in the morning is one of her favorite parts of the day.

“I love getting up in the morning and having a nice outfit to put on,” McGraw said. “It makes it so much easier to get up and get ready for the day.”

Keep up with Spartan Style to learn about other fashionable Spartans!