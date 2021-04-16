Developing the Drive

Varsity golfer Sam Emrick gets back into the swing of the game

The faceted ball sits peacefully atop the tee. Maintaining a focused composure is essential to good golfing.

Last Tuesday, April 13, the boys golf team faced Howell at Whitmoor Country Club in Weldon Springs. In reflection of his performance, junior Sam Emrick explains golf as more of an individual sport than anything else.

“The reason [it’s individual] is because your teammates and opponents can’t affect how you play,” Emrick said. “It is all up to you.”