Racking Up Wins

As the season kicks off, the boys tennis team competed in the Holt Invitational on April 10. The team participated in singles as well as doubles during the invitational, working as a team to play well. Junior Tanner Jones believes the team will pick up and hopes to achieve great things further on in the season.

“We started very slow,” Jones said. “Now everything seems to be coming together and I feel we have a chance to do really good later in the season.”

The team returns to the courts on Tuesday, Apr. 20 at Francis Howell Central where they face Fort Zumwalt West.