Rackin’ Up These Wins

After school, both the varsity and junior varsity boys tennis teams competed in a match of singles and doubles against Fort Zumwalt West on Wed. April 12 and ended up coming out with a win. Sophomore Shubham Sonavane, a varsity player, expressed how he felt about this match.

“It was definitely an interesting match,” Sonavane said, “Zumwalt West is one of our biggest competitors but I think we did well.”

The next tennis game for boys will be after school on Mon. April 24, which will be their last home match.