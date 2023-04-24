Rackin’ Up These Wins
After school, both the varsity and junior varsity boys tennis teams competed in a match of singles and doubles against Fort Zumwalt West on Wed. April 12 and ended up coming out with a win. Sophomore Shubham Sonavane, a varsity player, expressed how he felt about this match.
“It was definitely an interesting match,” Sonavane said, “Zumwalt West is one of our biggest competitors but I think we did well.”
The next tennis game for boys will be after school on Mon. April 24, which will be their last home match.
