Rockin’ the win

Boys JV took on Rockwood Summit on Wed. April 25, only to give Rockwood a run for their money on their own court. This match was definitely a nail bitter, with the teams teetering back and forth for the win, Central coming out on top with a 5-4 win to add to their multitude of victories. Sophomore, Joey Tortorici believes his team excels at staying positive no matter the outcome.

“As a team we work great together, there isn’t much I would ┬áchange,” Tortorici said. “It really will be interesting to see next year, with the amount of players we have leaving.”

These players will be competing in team districts starting May 8 – May 11, location unknown.