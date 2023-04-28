Rockin’ the win
Boys JV took on Rockwood Summit on Wed. April 25, only to give Rockwood a run for their money on their own court. This match was definitely a nail bitter, with the teams teetering back and forth for the win, Central coming out on top with a 5-4 win to add to their multitude of victories. Sophomore, Joey Tortorici believes his team excels at staying positive no matter the outcome.
“As a team we work great together, there isn’t much I would change,” Tortorici said. “It really will be interesting to see next year, with the amount of players we have leaving.”
These players will be competing in team districts starting May 8 – May 11, location unknown.
