Posting+Positivity

Since March of 2020, an Instagram account known as FHC Student Community (@fhc_student_community) has been spreading positivity online. The account, run by an FHC student, accepts and anonymously posts submitted compliments about members of the school population.

The goal, according to the account’s owner, is to help bring our student body together.

“It really just came from a place of needing positivity in my own life, and figuring that if I needed it, other people probably needed it too,” the student, who prefers to remain anonymous, said. “Putting good out into the world really gave me something positive to focus on, and it made me feel better about myself and the world in general.”

They cited the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst to the realization that our school needed unity.

“It was kind of a way for us to bond together from our homes when we couldn’t be together at school, too, to create that community online,” the student said. “I wanted it to spread positivity in general, of course, but because of the circumstances we were all [facing], I felt like it became even more important. I wanted people to know they weren’t alone.”

The student says the account was inspired by a similar account run by students at Francis Howell High School.

“Their Instagram [account] started sometime last year, and I heard about it from some friends that go there,” the student said. “I saw how happy it made them to get a compliment, and it made me really like the idea and want to make that happen at FHC.”

The idea was expanded beyond just posting anonymous compliments, and the account evolved into a way to just spread positivity.

“This account does more stuff on our stories, like posting uplifting messages or posts, and asking students how they are feeling with question boxes and polls and such,” the student said.

The student has also used the account to promote certain causes at FHC, namely English teacher Mrs. LaRue’s class wishlist.