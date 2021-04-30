Rallying Back

After a rough start to the season, the Boys Tennis Team has overcome their obstacles and is seeing great improvement

Junior Drew Black hits a tennis ball with a racket. The drive he possesses is equal to the of the rest of the team. This is what has allowed them to rebound so successfully.

After a rocky start to the season, the boys tennis team has begun ringing in wins. For many of the players this marks their first season as COVID canceled the tennis season last spring. As a result, the team had to go back to the basics at the start of the season to refresh. Senior Luke Morrison described the team’s state at the beginning of the season.

“As a team, we’re pretty young,” Morrison said. “Most of our team consists of sophomores and newer seniors, meaning with the loss of last year, this is a lot of players’ first year, so we had an initial learning curve, but like I said, we’re now doing great and are third in the district (I think).”

Senior Kevin Mawi added on that the team started seeing success after they began learning how to work alongside each other.

“The first half was kind of rough at first, but the second half’s actually definitely looking better. A lot of us are learning to work better with each other especially with GACs this week,” Mawi said.

Mawi later stated that after the last few matches, he is now optimistic about the rest of the season.

“Right now, we’re about half and half with our wins and losses,” Mawi stated. “But like I said, with the second half, we’ve been just learning to work way better with each other, so I think from here on out, we’re just going to keep going good, and especially with GACs, that we have a good shot of going far.”

Senior Deven Debro also feels positive about the season currently.

“The season’s going really good for the team,” Debro commented. “Our motivation has been up, we’re [just] trying to get in the right mindset too, with everything going on and all the struggles of school and everybody’s mental state. But we’re doing good. We’ve racked up a good amount of points.”

Morrison also believes the team has set up a good pathway for themselves to success.

“If we keep this momentum we’ve been building,” Morrison described. “I can only see this team continuously going up, getting better, and winning matches.”