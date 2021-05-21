The Empty Spots

Sophomore Hailey Bennett is leaning against a large brick wall, thinking about life. I took this photo on the wall of Central Elementary School, and I like this photo because of the different levels of lighting and because of how Hailey is still the focus in the shot.

The photographers of Central Focus have been working extremely hard this entire year, trying to produce photos for our website, newspaper, and our yearbook. The photographers have done a tremendous job at creating beautiful photos despite so many restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there have been some smaller projects the photographers have been doing throughout the year that haven’t been showcased. For the next three weeks, FHCToday is going to be showcasing the different photos for the different projects that we have been participating in. The second project photos: NEGATIVE SPACE.