Swinging From Coach to Classroom

From the time she leaves practice until the time she gets home, Coach Hayley Leake has about three minutes of processing time. Intentionally reminding herself that her full attention and presence is the least she can bring to her family, who sacrifice so much for her to be able to coach. Walking through the door, she places all her things down to swoop up whichever kid she can catch first. While playing with her kids before either bedtime, she visits with her wife Suzanne to try and catch up on each other’s crazy days with much of their time overlapping between dinner cleanup, making night time bottles, or cleaning up toys.

After her kids and wife go to bed for the evening, Coach Leake begins her personal work. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every night consists of neverending lesson planning, film clipping, scout working, basketball social media updating, and practice planning for the next day.

“If someone were to ask me the ‘why’ or the ‘how’ behind this, my answer would be simple,” Leake said. “There is no other way. You must give everything, everyday.”

Sacrifices like these are ones teachers and coaches make every day to be able to work with their athletes and students. This never-ending schedule is the daily life of a teacher who also coaches a sport.

Most students don’t understand the commitment coaching and teaching take. Hours upon hours go into a singular practice plan alone so imagine what it looks like after an entire day of teaching, coaching, and then going home to take care of kids.

Coach Leake finds the most difficult part of the combination to be balancing time evenly between all aspects of life.

“You have to know this job is a constant balancing act and true life balance in this is inaccurate,” Mrs. Leake said. “I think one phase of your life or one time of the year requires you to be there for a certain group or certain someone during the time.”

Agreeing with Coach Leake, baseball coach and AP Government teacher Nick Beckmann feels the hardest part about participating in both jobs is missing out on some of his kids’ activities.

“My son has practice four nights a week and a neighbor or my brother will drive him and my wife picks up a lot of slack,” Beckmann said. “You have no social life because every extra minute is spent with your family.”