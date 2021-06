The Central Focus photographers have spent all year capturing moments in time for us to remember forever. Each photographer has chosen their favorite photo that they’ve taken, and given an explanation on why it’s their favorite. The photos in the following gallery are the best of the best. Enjoy!

Gallery | 14 Photos Hannah Bernard Junior Jenna Wood holding her stick high. I love this photo because the golden sun in the background contrasts with her shadowed body. It really catches your eye.