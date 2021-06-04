Something Wicked This Way Comes

The play that shall not be named. The M-word. Macbeth. When William Shakespeare first wrote his infamous play, one could assume he didn’t foresee it becoming a token of disaster and misfortune should its name be uttered in a theater, nor would he have foreseen it becoming a most beloved unit and performance in AP Literature teacher Patricia Shockley’s classroom.

“We have always read Macbeth aloud in this class, but each year the performances seem to get better,” Mrs. Shockley said. “I think some of the reason is that I encourage this more, but we also have had some talented students in AP Lit.”

As students transform into actors for an hour of their day, many find it quite easy to perform with mirth. Shakespeare is always better enjoyed with a jovial spirit in tow. Senior Luke Morrison had the privilege of playing the title role in his hour; he contends that it was an enjoyable experience for the class.