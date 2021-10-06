Racing Toward Another Victory

A few JV Girls members walk together behind the rest of the team.

The varsity girls cross country team won first place against rival team Holt High School at the Warrenton meet on Friday, Oct. 1. This win puts the team in a good position moving forward towards districts, where the team hopes to secure a spot at State for the season. Sophomore Laney Parmeley placed ninth and was very happy with the race.

“To say we were excited is an understatement. I remember when we found out [we placed first] Katelyn and I ran to Coach Breuer holding our hands,” Parmeley said.

The team will run GAC’s at McNair on Oct. 14. Soon after, the team will face the Districts meet on Oct. 30. This will decide placers for state, both individual runners and as a team.