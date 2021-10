A Bittersweet Ending

Gallery | 10 Photos Madi Hermeyer Junior Katie Groat returning the ball over the net.

On October 3rd, Varsity Girl’s Tennis played their Team Districts against Fort Zumwalt West. They went into the match with a record of 9 wins and 5 losses, ready to defeat FZW. While FHC lost the match by one set, Seniorwas very proud of herself.“Honestly I feel like it was the best I’ve ever played,”said. “I knew going into it that I needed to leave it all on the court today.”While this ends the year’s season, FHC Girl’s Tennis will be back and better than ever next year!