A Bittersweet Ending
On October 3rd, Varsity Girl’s Tennis played their Team Districts against Fort Zumwalt West. They went into the match with a record of 9 wins and 5 losses, ready to defeat FZW. While FHC lost the match by one set, Senior Chloe Schwab was very proud of herself.
“Honestly I feel like it was the best I’ve ever played,” Schwab said. “I knew going into it that I needed to leave it all on the court today.”
While this ends the year’s season, FHC Girl’s Tennis will be back and better than ever next year!
