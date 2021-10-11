4 Bases, 3 Strikes, 2 Teams, 1 Winner

Spartans win an exciting softball game against Timberland on Sept. 30, the score was 7-2.

On Sept. 30, the softball team went head to head against Timberland High School in an exciting game. The girls have been playing very well this year, and won with a score of 7-2. Senior Alyssa Haile, has been on the varsity team since her freshman year and has seen the team develop throughout her time playing.

“I think our hitting really came together nicely that game and our defense was on point,” Haile said. “That was a good win for us.”

With a 21-8 record, the team will be competing in the district tournament on Oct. 12.