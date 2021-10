The JV girls tennis team went up in an exciting match against Liberty High School on Sept. 17. The girls had been practicing intensely for their matches. Junior, Allie Raines, is playing her first season of tennis on the JV team.

“Overall we all have been doing pretty good,” Raines said. “We all have lots of fun together even if we lose.”

The team ended their season on Sept. 29 with a (1-1-1) record.