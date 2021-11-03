Rainy Day Smiles

As the fall sports start to come to a close, FHC decided to take some time to celebrate the amazing seniors that have been a part of the different sports and activities throughout their time in highschool. On Oct. 15, FHC celebrated all of the seniors from football, girls golf, cross country, dance, cheer, and band. And even though it was cold and rainy, everyone still had a smile on their faces. One of the biggest smiles came from Senior Morgan Corbitt , one of the varsity cheerleaders.

“It was bittersweet, like it wasn’t as sad as I thought it was going to be, “ Corbitt said. “It was really fun and exciting to see all my friends celebrate how far we’ve come, and even though it was freezing it was a night I will never forget.”

We hope the seniors had the best four years at FHC, and we know they’re gonna do great things in the years to come.