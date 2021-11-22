Good Planets are Hard to Find

Environmental Club had planned on going on nature walk to pick up trash, but the weather had other plans. Despite the Rain on Wed. Nov. 17 the still managed to make an impact by turning plastic bags from the grocery store into plarn. The plarn will be used to make plastic mats for the homeless. Sophomore Emily Sirtak likes the way Environmental clubs strives to help the community.

“I Joined Environmental club because it does a lot for the community” Sirtak said. “not just the environment.”

The next environmental club meeting is December 2nd.