Talking Tech

Tech Director Sammi Reise on set prepping for Blithe Spirit. With opening day approaching Reise has been working hours on end to ensure everything is ready for the big day.

How long have you been in theatre?

“I’ve been a part of [our] theatre troupe for the past four years,” Reise said. “But I have been doing theatre since I was in sixth grade.”

What do you guys do to prepare for the play?

“For any show that you do there’s a lot of preparation [involved],” Reise said. “But rehearsals are where the actors and tech actually get everything ready to actually put the show on like practicing lines, learning blocking, building props, and more.”

What are you most proud of?

“I am most proud of my work in Blithe Spirit,” Reise said. “It is only my second time tech directing a show and it is my first time designing a show by myself and it is coming together beautifully.”

“I like to call that my set baby because it took so long to design, build, and perfect.” Reise said. “I have put my blood sweat and tears into this one for sure and it almost makes me emotional looking at how far it’s come and how much work was put into it.”

What is the best part of being in theatre?

“My favorite part of theatre is creating art with the people I love.” Reise said. “Theatre is the best community to be a part of because we are such a big family and we all love eachother so much.”

What connections have you formed with the people around you?

“I’ve met all of my favorite people doing theatre.” Reise said. “All of my best friends are in theatre and doing shows together over the years [has] definitely strengthened our relationships beyond measure.”

How has being a part of theatre affected you?

“Theatre has impacted every part of my life,” Reise said. “Whether that be creatively, emotionally, my general work ethic, or just having people and leadership skills.”