On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2021, 3 of our FHC Spartan Bands performed their winter concert in front of their friends and family. The first band to perform was the Concert Band, which mostly consisted of freshmans and some sophomores. One of the performers, Freshman Scarlett Wells-Feaster, started out feeling nervous because it was her first performance.

“I was extremely nervous at first,” Wells-Feaster said. “But as the concert went on I felt better and overall I think it went really well.”

All the bands played beautifully, and if you didn’t get a chance to see the winter concert, you can come support them for their spring concert!