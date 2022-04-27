Meeting in Memory

On April 1, the boys and girls track and field team competed against Fort Zumwalt South, Troy, Howell and others here on the track in the Todd Bizzell Memorial. Whether competing in the javelin throw or the high jump, our athletes once again gave it their all, honoring Mr. Bizzell with their incredible effort.

“It was inspiring to see my teammates grow and persevere throughout the season,” freshman Sophie Rosser stated. “Seeing my teammates get personal records shows the improvement of our team as a whole.”

The team will compete next on April 29 for the Warrenton Warrior invitational at Warrenton High School.