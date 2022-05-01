Clearing the Bar

The boys and girls track and field team raced on the track on April 6 against Fort Zumwalt West, Fort Zumwalt South, Troy, and others. But for people like sophomore pole vaulter Ava Schriber, the main competition was against herself and her doubts about her performance.

“I’m trying to clear a height, but if the bar wasn’t there I think I could swing through and get something really high,” Schriber said. “It’s like the bar is limiting what I can do, really.”

The team’s next meet will be the Warrenton Warrior invitational on April 29 at Warrenton high school. They will also participate in the Troy Thrower’s Meet on April 30 at Troy.