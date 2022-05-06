A New Catch

On Wednesday, April 27, the Freshman Baseball team had a tight game against the Timberland Wolves. The game ended with a final score of 4-6. The loss did not take away the team’s drive and determination AJ Smith said.

“We keep each other motivated by always making sure to encourage each other by cheering and always letting each other know that we got this.”

With this mindset, the team gets stronger and stronger at each game. You can catch play next at their GAC’s tournament starting on May 9 at Francis Howell Central Highschool.