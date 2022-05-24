Senior Year with a Senior Peer

Gallery | 10 Photos Samantha Castille Seniors Jordyn Bailey and Mary Kate Neal with their poster boards to celebrate senior night.

Jordyn Bailey and Mary Kate Neal celebrated their senior night before a home game against Timberland. Girls Varsity soccer won the game on Tues. May 3 with a score of 2-1.

The year is coming to an end and the girls are moving to districts next which have yet to be announced.