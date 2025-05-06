Kicking up the Pressure

Gallery • 15 Photos Kamryn Twitty Meeting the Nixa player in the air, freshman Lily Limpert flings her leg at the escaping ball. As the final ten minutes continued, Limpert and teammates gave their all to steal the ball from the opposing players, hoping to even the score with the time left on the clock.

The varsity girls soccer team fought neck-and-neck against Nixa High School during the Friday night home game on May 2. Spartan players kept energy high throughout the game, defending their goal as they tried to even the score, up until the final minutes. After celebrating the late-game tie, the girls gave their all as they continued to play into two overtime periods, before eventually losing to a Nixa player’s penalty kick 2-1. Many players were disappointed with the outcome after their high-energy game, including one player, senior Morgan Davis.

“I’m a little disappointed that we ended up losing, but I think we played well and fought hard. I’m not upset about our effort, or how we played, just the outcome,” Davis said.

The varsity girls are ready to play the next game on Tuesday, May 6, at Orchard Farm High School, as they wrap up the regular season before districts begin May 17.





