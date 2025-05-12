Feeling the Foul

Gallery • 19 Photos Summer Suarez Practicing during warmups, junior Dannie Little dives to catch the ball as her teammates run through plays. Little grabbed the ball before it reached the net, landing on her side.

Playing in a rescheduled game due to bad weather conditions, the girls’ varsity soccer team fought against Fort Zumwalt North on April 29. While the team kept up their energy and pushed hard until the end, the final score was 1-0 with North taking the win. Although the team did lose, senior Cassie Durbin still enjoyed getting to be a part of the team and play alongside all of her teammates.

“We all get along and everyone is just on great terms and there’s no drama or anything between the players, so it’s really nice just to be able to play soccer with friends,” Durbin said.

The team will play one final regular season game on May 13 before they begin their fight towards a district championship win.