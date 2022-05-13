Swinging into State

The varsity boys tennis team competed in districts at the tennis courts on Saturday, May 7. With multiple athletes qualifying for State, the team represented FHC well, as stated by Junior Adam Tucker.

“I’m a little disappointed in how I played in my final game,” Tucker said. “But I think as a team we did very well.”

This game marked the end of the spring season, but the athletes that qualified for State will play again May 14-18.