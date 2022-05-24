FHC Senior Night 2022

As the school year comes to a close, FHC has decided to commemorate over 100 of the seniors at the annual Senior Awards night. On Friday, May 12, the seniors invited to the awards ceremony were honored for their achievements in academics and their hard work throughout their last four years of high school. Scholarships were given out to multiple students, as well as the infamous Department Awards. Senior Bobby Soderstrom won the Business Department award and expresses the feeling of his win.

“I was really happy to win the Business Department award,” Soderstrom said. “I’ve been involved in a lot of the business classes and clubs.”

FHC is so proud of all of the Department Award recipients and is excited to see what the class of 2022 will accomplish in the future.