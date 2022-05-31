MO v. Roe
Roe v Wade has long been the foundation of women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights. However, it has also been the battleground that those with “Pro-Life” views and those with “Pro-Choice” views wrestle upon. Recent court leaks of the possible overturning of the court case has sparked national controversy and public outcries to uphold the case.
Many Missourians are lost in doom scrolling and do not know what is next if Roe v Wade is overturned. More Missourians are becoming more vocal and involved in the reproductive rights movement. To learn more about the past, the possible future, and the present opinions read MO v. Roe.
