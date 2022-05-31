Protesters march in front of the St. Louis Arch during the protest in Kenner Plaza on May 14, 2022. They were there protesting against the possibility of the Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade being overturned after documents with a potential court decision were leaked to the public on May 3.

Roe v Wade has long been the foundation of women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights. However, it has also been the battleground that those with “Pro-Life” views and those with “Pro-Choice” views wrestle upon. Recent court leaks of the possible overturning of the court case has sparked national controversy and public outcries to uphold the case.

Many Missourians are lost in doom scrolling and do not know what is next if Roe v Wade is overturned. More Missourians are becoming more vocal and involved in the reproductive rights movement. To learn more about the past, the possible future, and the present opinions read MO v. Roe.