Epsilon Beta’s Beautiful Banquet

The Epsilon Beta club held their end of year banquet for members and their families in the learning commons on Thursday, May 26th. Members gathered to celebrate the year, receive their awards and have fun with their friends.

“I was very excited for Epsilon Beta this year and I love all the activities and service projects we do together,” Junior Maiya Boain said. “I’m happy to be an officer next year, and I think it will be a lot of fun.”

Epsilon Beta is open for any students who love reading and enjoy working together to help the community to join. Information about the club for the 22-23 school year will be available in the library next year.