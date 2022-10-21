Painstaking Rivals

Gallery | 10 Photos Samantha Castille Tanner Jones trying to steal the ball.

The big Howell vs Central rivalry game ended in a win for boy’s varsity soccer. The home game on Oct. 13 ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time and went all the way into penalty kicks making the score 3-1. Senior Brendan Ward felt confidant in his team and loves the joy the student section brings.

“When we got to pks I already knew I was going to score, I knew the team would score,” Ward said “After we won, going to the corner to the fans, it’s electric.”

October 21 is the next game at Fort Zumwalt south where they will hopefully get another win as we move into districts.