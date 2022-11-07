Auditions Towards a New Direction

Gallery | 11 Photos Avah Pauck Senior Sammi Routh sits and contemplates her part of the song while another section learns their part.

Mrs. Donna Solverud hosted auditions open for all choir students for her new after school choir on Wednesday, Oct 19. Many enthusiastic choir students gathered in room 005 during their seminar just to have the chance to be a part of another choir, showing just how dedicated our choir program is to their music. The auditions had an big turn out, and choir student and chamber choir representative senior Liam Lashley said the auditions were very helpful for him.

“I personally was very shaky with my performance,” Lashley said, “But it was an amazing opportunity that has never been presented to me before so I’m glad to get the experience under my belt before I go to college.”

Congratulations to all the students who made it into the after school choir, and come and support the choirs at the next concert on Dec. 15.