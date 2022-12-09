A Trip to the Basilica

Gallery | 14 Photos Caroline Tarleton Xavier Session gazes at the artful architecture of the building.

AP Art History students took a field trip to the Saint Louis Basilica on November 17th. The group left shortly after the start of second hour that day and went on a guided tour around the Basilica being taught about the various stories portrayed in the mosaics on the church’s walls and ceilings. Mrs. McCune, the AP Art History teacher, talks about how this benefited her students.

“We [went] to get a look at Christian art similar to what we are studying” McCune says, “to really understand and consume the art style more”

The class will travel again during second semester to the Saint Louis Art Museum to continue learning about the cultures and art styles they have been studying all year.