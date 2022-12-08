A Good Morning With Arete

Gallery | 18 Photos Aniya Sparrow The student laughs and smiles widely with her table.

Arete held their annual breakfast to celebrate students achievements in their academics as well as their leadership on Friday, Nov. 18. The students piled into the cafeteria to receive their brand new shirts and head to the lunch line for their breakfast. Members from different grades sat together to enjoy their breakfast and had a great time during the second hour of the day. Sophomore Abby O’Brien shares her experience about the event.

“It was really nice to get out of class and not be stuck behind a desk,” O’Brien shares. “I liked being able to enjoy sitting and eating breakfast with my friends.”

The breakfast happens once a year in the fall, but make sure to look out for the spring Arete Field Day. Members of Arete get together for an hour of fun-filled activities, and last year included bounce houses across the small gym for everyone to enjoy.