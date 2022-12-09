Ceremony of the Year

Gallery | 8 Photos Rocco Muich Scott Harris and Dr. Leake posing for a photo with the board.

On Nov. 17, the Francis Howell School District presented two awards to a student and a faculty member of FHC. Scott Harris and senior Anna Mori were presented awards at the ceremony to exemplify their hard work and dedication to the district. Scott Harris was presented the award of the St. Louis Athletic Director of the Year from Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Scott Harris talks about how much the award meant to him.

“It is quite an honor to be nominated and voted on by your peers, it’s the ultimate compliment I feel,” Harris says. “We all take so much pride in the job we do and all try to work so hard for our students, coaches, directors, sponsors, and our school/community. And for my AD’s to recognize the work we do at Howell Central and to think enough of me to vote for me is very humbling and I’m very appreciative of the award.”