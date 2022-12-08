Fighting For Glory

From bloody noses to the crowds cheering, the Spartans still come through. On Dec. 7th, the Spartan wrestling team Battled against Troy with all levels boys and girls winning that night. There was a lot of competition in the building and both teams did not want to leave without a fight. Spartans still put the gear in full throttle to win. Wrestler Oscar Woods had a few comments to say on the missing wrestlers.

“Our team did pretty good. You know, we were missing a couple of our key lineup. David Cross wasn’t,” Woods said. “He’s a pretty good wrestler. Our whole JV team has gotten takedowns within the first period. The last thing we’re really good on is our escapes. Almost all of us have gotten up from our bottom positions or threw the kid out of his way to get up.”

Go support the spartans in their next meet at Francis Howell High School on Wednesday Dec. 10th, with the team being fifth best in the state according to MSHSAA.