Fight Your Way Up

Gallery | 11 Photos Caroline Tarleton Sophomore Eric Brock picking up a Liberty wrestler.

The C team and the Junior Varsity boys faced off in a tri-tournament against Francis Howell High and Liberty High School. The boys had to wrestle both the Liberty and the Howell High teams back to back. This was a long night for all wrestlers fighting for multiple wins for themselves and the team all in one night. Sophomore Eric Brock explains what the tournaments look like for the athletes.

“The tournaments are pretty long… you don’t really know how when you’re going to wrestle or how many times you’re going to wrestle” Brock says, but “it’s fun to be around your team and a bunch of other schools”

Make sure to continue to support both the C team and Junior Varsity Wrestlers for the rest of their winter season. They have 3 tournaments both Friday January 6th and Saturday January 7th.