Party On!
Student Council members gathered in the Learning Commons after school on Tues. December 13. Members first helped with the teacher’s appreciation blankets, then moved on to eating.
For food they had ravioli and pasta. Sophomore Caroline Kraft is a member of the Student Council and helps out regularly with projects.
“The party was a lot of fun,” Kraft said. “I liked being able to hang out with my friends and the food was really good.”
