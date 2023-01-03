The Custodial Crisis
Recently the custodial staff has been short staffed, which means more cleaning for the few that we currently have. The principals and students have been taking action to make it easier for the custodians to tackle their work load, this video shows how the custodians manage the shortage.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.