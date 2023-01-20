The Superior Spotlight

Gallery | 16 Photos Andy Waliszewski The Improv Intensive team pretends to be shocked at something in the distance.

The FHC Spotlight Players have been planning tirelessly for ways to get more visibility in the thespian community, including performing at the Renaissance Festival this past fall and selling Richard spiders to people all over the state. The Improv team, a smaller subcategory of the theatre department, assembled an Improv Intensive team to take their work to the state-competitive level. Jan. 4- 7, the Spotlight Players went to their annual state conference in Kansas City, where the Improv Intensive team was awarded a Superior rating, and Mrs. Kim Harrison received a plaque for directing the hit one-act Renaissance Festival show “The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which was asked to be performed at state. Jerry Forno, a senior this year, remembers the fun superstitions the team engaged in before their competitions.

“We were sitting there at a table and we thought we were gonna do terrible, so we were all stressing out because it was our last game,” Forno smiled. “We were trying to flip this bottle for like, forever and it just wouldn’t land, right? And all of the sudden I said, ‘Alright, if I land this bottle, we’re gonna do great and we’re gonna get Superior’. So I flip it and it lands and we all start freaking out. Then Joey goes, ‘No way. If I flip this, we’re gonna get Superior,’ and Joey flips it and it lands again. Joey said to take it as a sign so we all started praising it, it was hilarious.”

This isn’t the last you’ll see of the Spotlight Players this year – not only are auditions for the spring musical, “The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical” only a week away, but the improv team is working on putting on another improv show as well!