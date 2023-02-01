Art Fanatics

Gallery | 10 Photos Ava Reyes Sophomore Layci Kenoyer focuses on her art.

The National Art Honors Society club meets once a week. This club consists of Francis Howell Central students who share a love for art. The meeting took place on Tuesday Jan. 17th. Sophomore Layci Kenoyer is a member of NAHS and attends the meetings regularly. Kenoyer tells what is it like to be apart of this club,

“It’s a very fun club to be in. Normally we kind of chat about things related to art that are going on around the world,” Kenoyer explains. “We get time to be creative and make whatever we want, we can express our ideas and talk with other students about our art.”

NAHS is a club for art students to come together and bond over art. National Art Honor Society meets every Monday.