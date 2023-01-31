Sweeping The Way To Conference Champs

The boys and girls wrestling team have been blowing the competition away. On Wed. Jan. 18, both teams became GAC South Conference champions after beating Timberland. The teams have been working hard and competing at high levels all throughout the season. Senior Spencer Fleming describes the team dynamic that has taken the them this far.

“We are just one big family,” Fleming said. “Those guys are literally my closest friends, basically my brothers.”

The team has had a very successful season and hopes to take those successes to districts and eventually state. The girls’ varsity team is competing in their districts on Feb. 10-11. The boys’ team will be competing on Feb. 17-18.