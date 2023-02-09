A Hall of Fame to Remember

Gallery | 11 Photos Rocco Scott Harris posing with his new poster.

At the boy’s varsity basketball game there was a hall of fame induction ceremony that took place before the whistle. The roaring energy came to a halt for the two past students who were inducted into the hall of fame at FHC. Katelyn Ellie was inducted because of her soccer career at Central and Jackson Birch was also inducted for his past in wrestling. Scott Harris was also surprised with a celebration for being named the Activities director of the year. Harris talks about how much he loves being Central’s AD.

“I love it,” Harris said. “I’ve been here for 13 years and its awesome to watch people come in as freshmen and develop at a high level. It’s like having an extra 1800 kids along with my 2 actual kids who I love so much.”

The hall of fame ceremonies take place every other year at FHC. The past students who are chosen to be inducted have been chosen through a committee led by Scott Harris, so it is a great honor to be considered.