Moving On
The Varsity girls basketball team made it to districts and their first game was on March 2 against Liberty High School. Bri Mason talks about how it felt as a senior to play during districts, since no team is guaranteed a win and to move on.
It was different because she “knew it was going to be a competitive game,” she continues, so she was “thinking differently and playing differently than [she] ever has before”
The girls took home a win from Liberty High School and advanced to the next round on the following Saturday. Congratulations girls on a fantastic season.
