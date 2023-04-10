New Dance Moves

A poster hangs on Mrs. Stacey Dennigmann’s door in the weeks leading up to ticket sales for the 2023 prom.

For many years, prom has been held at the St. Charles Convention Center, but this year teens will be whisked away by golf carts to The Old Hickory Country Club on Friday, April 14. Doors will open at 6:55 p.m. that day, the last chance to get in before the door closes being 8 p.m. Tickets for prom will be sold in the cafeteria during lunches and in room 106 before or after school and during seminar on the week of March 27 for $60 Monday through Wednesday and then $65 for Thursday and Friday.

The prom planners, including personal finance teacher Ashton Witthaus, have been planning prom since last year and already have plans for prom next year. Mrs. Witthaus is in her second year of planning prom and she has brought plenty of changes to the dance since she started such as the venue, timing and food.

Since prom is at the golf course, there will be shuttles provided for students attending prom to get to the door easily, something which Mrs. Witthaus is ecstatic about.

“What’s really cool is we’ll have shuttles for people because girls wear heels. It’s hard to walk sometimes, right?” Mrs. Witthaus said. “So, where the parking is, we’ll have golf carts driven back and forth. And as of right now, it’ll be our administrators that do it. Just to kind of greet you guys and bring you up to the door. So that’s crazy.”

Mrs. Witthaus is also very pumped for the food plan at prom this year, as it is different from last year with appetizers the whole night instead of a full meal.

“This year I’m super excited because it’s not a sit-down. It’s just appetizers. And so you can go up and get food when you want,” Mrs. Witthaus said.

Aja Brooks, a senior, assures people to plan stuff and be ready before the day actually comes and not to stress about it too much.

“Don’t do everything the same day. Get your nails and other stuff done on a different day. Don’t rely on a date to have fun, just enjoy the night. Don’t stress, it might ruin your night. And remember to bring an extra pair of shoes,” Brooks said.

Senior Kyly Jacobs encourages juniors and seniors to go to prom whether they have a date or not.

“Yes, go to prom. Even if it sucks, you only ever get two,” Jacobs said. “Take a friend. You don’t need a date to dance and have dinner. There are plenty of girls that go in huge groups. It’s part of the fun.”