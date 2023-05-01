Last Chance to Dance

Gallery | 11 Photos Samantha Castille Ryhan Pierce smiling and talking to her friends on the dance floor.

The night was filled with dancing and was decorated to the theme “Dripping in Diamonds”. Juniors and seniors filled Old Hickory Golf Club on Fri. April 14 for this year’s prom. Seniors Maria Trupiano and Trevor Nichols were crowned King and queen of the prom court after being voted by the juniors and seniors a week prior. Junior Ryhan Pierce had a good time going with her friends for the first time.

“It was my first year going and I had a great experience, “ Pierce said “ I had a lot of fun with my friends and taking pictures”

Next year’s prom has a lot to live up to as many students had a blast at this year’s dance. Hopefully, the dance next year can live up to the hype.