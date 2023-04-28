Girls Track and Field Springs Ahead

Gallery | 10 Photos Ava Reyes Sophomore Essence Sabree runs first in the 100-meter race.

The girls junior varsity Track and Field team had a meet on Monday, Apr. 24. The girls ran up against Francis Howell North and Fort Zumwalt West. Both sophomore Essence Sabree and junior Destiny Ragle placed first in the races they competed in. Sabree expresses how she felt about this meet,

“We worked hard to get where we are, we pushed ourselves to our limits, we put our time into the work to get better and to get where we want to be,” Sabree says ”Because to be honest, it’s all about the mindset. You [have to] be ready.”

While Sabree and Ragle placed first, all of the junior varsity girls have been putting the work in to improve. The next junior varsity girls track meet will be on Saturday, Apr. 29. at Troy Buchanan High School.