Clearing Off the Court

Rachel Blanchard, Staff Photographer
October 5, 2023

 

Rachel Blanchard
Sarah Turner darts toward the ball, determined to get it across the net.

Between losses, injuries, and dishonest calls, the girls’ JV tennis team has faced no shortage of obstacles throughout their season. But with the season’s close in a last game against Helias Catholic School, they have the opportunity to reflect on these obstacles and the lessons they have learned from them. One player that is new to the tennis scene, freshman Rachael Latzel, has had to overcome a multitude of her own obstacles, like a lack of experience, as she only picked up a racquet for the first time around four months ago, a knee injury, conflicting schedules, and more. Amidst these challenges, Latzel had to learn how to navigate the sport despite the unique issues she faced.

“I’ve had knee problems for [a lot of the season], and it definitely affects my playing during matches and makes it harder [to play],” said Latzel, “[but] I fought through it, I’m a fighter.”

While the tennis season may be short, there is much to learn and experience during that time for its players, and when they come out on the other side, they have the chance to ruminate over the lessons learned and look forward to the next time they get to step foot on the court.

 
About the Contributor
Rachel Blanchard, Staff Photographer
Rachel Blanchard is a Junior staff photographer at FHC Publications. This will be her second year on the staff. She loves to shoot any and all sports. She is an active member of Student Council and NHS. Outside of school, she spends her time working at The Flower Stop, playing club volleyball, and referees volleyball for the CYC League.   

